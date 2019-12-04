ARCHBOLD — Founder’s Hall in Archbold hosted the second annual Giving Tuesday event.

This year’s total was $1.9 million, including matching funds — a new record for the fundraiser.

Shari Beck, a financial consultant at Everence Financial, had a plan last year for hosting a fundraiser to raise money for local 501©3 organizations in good standing and churches that help those in need in northwest Ohio. Everence Financial, a not-for-profit, faith-based, financial planning organization in Archbold, sponsored #GivingTuesdayNWO.

Difference Makers selected to share their stories to those in attendance included: Archbold Fish, Black Swamp Arts Council, Care & Share Gift & Thrift, Compassion Medical Clinic, It All Matters, Defiance Dream Center, Growing Hope Farm, Stand for Truth/10 Talents, CPC Women’s Health Resource and Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The event included the Difference Makers Expo and appetizers; dinner and a panel discussion from local non-profits; and giving opportunities important to attendees.

Last year, $1,628,187.51 was raised for 98 non-profit entities, surpassing Beck’s goal of raising $500,000.

#GivingTuesday is a movement that was created as an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. In the United States, it is observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

