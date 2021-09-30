• Fulton County

Family event:

On Saturday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at T-22 Farms, 21242 County Road T, Fayette, join in on a benefit event for the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department. Serving Port-a-Pit chicken, chips, apple sauce and a roll for $12 (half off for first responders). Also hay rides, face painting, horse races, animals, fire trucks and water, bounce house, vendors, corn pit, bike races, bowling and mums.

