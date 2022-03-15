Defiance Public Library System is bringing in an award-winning author and pop culture historian to offer a pair of free presentations this month.
Learn about Cleveland baseball history with Martin Gitlin, author of Utlimate Cleveland Indians Time Machine Book, at the Sherwood library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, on March 28 at 5 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Gitlin will offer another presentation on his book The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time at the Defiance library, 320 Fort St., Defiance.
Both events are free and open to the public. Each talk lasts about one hour.
For more information, about events at the libraries, contact defiancelibrary.org/calendar.
