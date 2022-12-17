As 2022 turns into 2023, Camp Libbey Girl Scouts camp on Ohio 281, just east of Defiance, gears up for another year of improvements.
During the past couple years, the camp has made facility upgrades thanks to a capital fundraising campaign (“Empower Her”) and state grants through the area’s legislators in the Ohio Statehouse — 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
“With these improvements, our camp programs will be updated and improved to impact the next generation of future female leaders for years to come,” stated KayAnn Rutter, director of marketing and communications for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, in an email to The Crescent-News.
She described “Empower Her” as “the campaign to transform our camps and our girls.” This includes Girl Scout projects not only at Camp Libbey, but throughout the organization’s western Ohio district.
Among the recent improvements:
• a new welcome center. This serves as an orientation center of sorts where camp information and program materials are available.
• an outdoor astronomy tower. This includes a wooden platform atop a small building upon which are fastened a number of poster-like boards with information about outer space.
• outdoor education graphics and trail signs. A sign overlooking the south end of Independence Dam and the Maumee River explains part of the surrounding natural environment, stating: “many plants and animals rely on the rich ecosystem to survive. Eagles fish from its waters, wildflowers like jewelweed grow in the damp, shady soil along its banks, and songbirds nest in the dense shrubs and trees growing on the banks for protection against predators.”
• a renovated environmental center with a new pond and garden center.
• a yurt camp that provides sleeping room for 16.
• a climbing wall and belaying station.
• renovation of the Juliette Low Lodge as well as the archery center and a bridge.
Additional improvements planned next year include:
• program enhancements for the environmental center.
• improvements to the camp amphitheater with new accessible features.
• shower house renovation.
• a new weather station, river ecosystem education station, gaga pit, a “nine-in-the-sky” activity area and low course elements.
The state’s capital budget was a key piece of the funding puzzle. This represents funds requested in the state’s capital budget by the area’s representatives in Columbus (mentioned above).
According to Rutter, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio received $400,000 in the capital budget, including $100,000 for Camp Libbey. The 2022 allocation was $500,000 with half of that going to Camp Libbey.
Funds came through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“ I am proud that we were able to secure state capital funds for the Camp Libbey refurbishing,” stated Riedel.
“The leadership skills and life lessons young girls learn through the Girl Scouts and Camp Libbey helps to grow these ladies into our country’s future leaders.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.