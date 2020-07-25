Girl Scout grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

Girl Scouts of Northwest Ohio recently received a grant from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) for $25,000. This grant was funded in part by the DAF Community Fund, along with the Schultz, Beane, Brose, Hench, Kaemming, Schmenk and Wahl unrestricted funds. Funds will support the Empower Her Campaign and are designated to Camp Libbey to construct a yurt campsite that would house 14 girls and two adults throughout the camping season. Pictured are Jim Rensi, DAF grants member; and Roni Luckenbill, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

