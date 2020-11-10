Girl Scout day:

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will host a Girl Scout information day on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Camp Libbey, 28325 Ohio 281, Defiance. Join the staff for a free, informational event to learn how to experience more through Girl Scouts. Parents and caregivers can also sign up to volunteer. This event is a drive-thru with the option to get out and take a hike. There will be a raffle for a Girl Scout goodie basket.

