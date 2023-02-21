MAUMEE — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is celebrating the start of “cookie booth season” with the launch of our local cookie finder: gswo.org/findcookies.
With just a click or two, customers can find nearby cookie booths, connect with a troop for local delivery, or purchase cookies online for donation.
Today through March 19, area Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be out and about the community at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, setting up cookie stands in their neighborhood, and taking orders online using the Digital Cookie platform.
This year, Girl Scouts are selling nine cookie varieties, including classic customer favorites such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and last year’s newest cookie, the brownie-inspired Adventurefuls.
Starting Monday, consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their doorstep, which includes this year’s newest addition, the Raspberry Rally cookie. Raspberry Rally, a sister to the Thin Mint with a crispy, raspberry-infused center, is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn entrepreneurial skills and powers adventures for them. Girl Scouts use cookie earnings to better their communities, explore the outdoors at camp, plan trips, have experiences with their friends and more.
Girl Scouts in the area also donate thousands of cookies each year to local military organizations and food banks through the council’s Gift of Caring program.
Members of the public can visit gswo.org/findcookies to purchase cookies online or to find nearby cookie booths.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.