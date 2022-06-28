The challenges of mental illness became evident to 37-year-old Tiffany Wells of Defiance when she lost her friend due to the condition in early February 2020.
The loss of this friend, Philly, forced Wells to confront that she did not truly know the battles her friend had to go through on a daily basis — and how hard for him it was to do so.
Philly had paranoid schizophrenia, among other diagnoses. For him, it was very difficult to trust basic necessities like dish soap because he had to understand all of the ingredients in it to verify they were safe to use.
This grew into an interest in natural ingredients and safe products for not only people, but the environment as well.
He was a passionate environmentalist, according to Wells, and dreamed of starting up an initiative to help the planet and was big on reusable totes to replace plastic bag usage.
When he passed, Wells wanted to honor him in some type of way. It was Philly that introduced Wells to natural commodities and sourcing from companies considered “transparent, organic, safe.” So, with this knowledge, and information she pulled from extensive research and science journals, she began to make bars of soap.
The vision was to create clean products, like soap and totes, and use the profits from it to donate to organizations like Renewed Mind and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in Philly’s name.
Wells, however, had virtually zero experience in starting a business. She previously worked in management before the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated her job. It was a learning curve for her, and she admits to making mistakes (such as bulk ordering a style of tote that ended up not selling very well). This created a bit of profit loss for her, but it was an experience she felt was needed to become more business-oriented.
The most challenging aspect was learning how to utilize social media as a platform to create awareness.
”I’m not a public speaker,” she laughed. “I can do videos about how to make the product, but people don’t really understand why.”
”Not only do I want changes to happen in what is available for people who have mental illness, I want people to understand that they need to look at everyone as people and not a label... . The changes need to start within us.”
The Defiance Downtown Farmer’s Market every Thursday have been very good to Wells and her budding mission/business. A booth at the market costs her nothing as long as she routinely attends.
In comparison, craft shows and fairs charge a fee to have a space. Since her business is relatively new, her profit isn’t very large and she gives whatever she makes to people who cannot afford mental health services (even in some cases when she doesn’t sell enough to cover the table fee).
These services can cost a person with severe mental illness up to $10,000 a year, according to Wells. From her past work experience collecting medical debt, she has observed that many insurances do not cover much of the treatments. Wells feels that the necessity of mental health services needs to be re-evaluated and challenged in order to become affordable and accessible to people.
”Paying for the table ends up taking away money from someone who really needs it, so I can’t justify spending for the vendor fairs. But then again, doing the vendor fairs is how you get your name out there so it’s kind of like what do you do?” she explained the dilemma.
Wells, never one to give up despite discouragement, is figuring it out. She has her own website that attracts buyers from out of state and she is looking to get into the Amazon Handmade marketplace as well.
These are all small steps towards fulfilling the mission she has chosen to undertake.
One day, Wells hopes to start up a program — a sanctuary — that allows people to seek refuge from judgment and persecution. According to Wells and information from the Maumee Valley Guidance Center, mentally ill individuals are more likely to be victims of violence rather than perpetrators.
The sanctuary Wells dreams of building would be a place for people who were not ready to be out on their own. They would have access to mental health professionals and care. In this supportive environment, navigation of life plans and managing one’s health would be possible.
She would call it “Philly’s Place.”
”We need to have more understanding of others. We need to have more compassion and show a lot more grace ... . People are people. And everyone, mental illness or not, needs all of those things,” Wells emphasized.
To connect with Wells to hear more about her mission or her products, she can be reached at https://m.facebook.com/GirlonaMission2019/.
