LOS ANGELES - Girl Named Tom captured the season 21 championship of NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday evening, making history on the show as the only trio to ever make the finale, let alone claim the title.
The trio from Pettisville, consisting of siblings Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty, kicked off the season on Sept. 20 as the first act televised on the show's blind auditions. Their amazing harmonies on the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic "Helplessly Hoping," had all four coaches turning and fighting to get them on their team. Kelly Clarkson swayed the trio to select her and a great partnership ensued.
Week after week, Girl Named Tom (GNT) put together strong performances, with nearly all of their songs performed on the show making the iTunes music charts. During Tuesday night's live finale, "The Voice" host Carson Daly announced that GNT was the first act in the show's history to have four songs charting in the iTunes top 10 at the same time as of that day.
Tuesday's two-hour finale/results show, featured a host of guest performances, including songs from: Coldplay (with BTS appearing as holograms), Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys. There were also duets performed by each of the coaches and their finalist. Coach Ariana Grande, who did not have a team member in the finale, performed a song with Kid Cudi.
GNT defeated four other acts in the finale, including Team Kelly Clarkson teammate Hailey Mia; Team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham; and Team John Legend's Jershika Maple.
Finishing in fifth place was Jershika Maple, fourth was Hailey Mia, third was Paris Winningham and second place was Wendy Moten.
Before the final results were announced, Daly asked GNT's Bekah if she had any final words for their coach, Clarkson.
"You have really believed in us since day one and that has helped us believe in ourselves," said the youngest of the Liechty trio. "You pointed out our strengths and helped us strengthen them. Thank you so much for every little thing you've done."
Just before Daly announced the winner, he gave Clarkson and Shelton a chance to share a final word with their artist.
"I have said this behind the scenes, but it has been the most amazing thing to work with y'all this season," said Clarkson. "I'm so happy you picked me as your coach. I love your harmonies. I think you have done amazing things on iTunes so far...you have such a huge fan base behind. Let's capitalize on that...let's keep it going alright, cause I'm team GNT forever!"
