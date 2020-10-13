Girl Named Tom will perform in the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Bands & More series on Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. Girl Named Tom is a substitute for The Small Glories who are unable to perform due to COVID-19 travel restrictions from Canada. Masks are required for this performance.
Tickets for Girl Named Tom are sold out. However, no-show tickets will be sold 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the concert for $15. If you have questions, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Girl Named Tom is a band of siblings from Archbold who play acoustic pop music. In September of 2019, Bekah, Josh and Caleb embarked on their first official tour across the country covering over 12,000 miles in an aging minivan. Their travels took them to bars, coffee shops, wineries, retirement homes, and churches in Vermont, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Colorado, California and Arizona before the tour was cut short due to the pandemic.
The band is known for its three-part harmony, using their unique voices to make their originals and covers stand out. Their debut album is “Another World.”
This concert is sponsored by the DDVB, The Hubbard Company, State Bank and Premier Bank. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, updates on upcoming events will be posted on its website, Facebook facebook.com/defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter.
