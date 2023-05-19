A musical trio that brought attention to their hometown and northwest Ohio on the way to winning a nationally televised competition in 2021 will kick off a new series for the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance.
The Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) which organized the series will welcome "Girl Named Tom" — a family trio (Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty) of Pettisville High School graduates — for two concerts on Saturday and Sunday, but they won't be at the Stroede Center on Wayne Avenue.
Rather, they will be held at the new Tinora Performing Arts Center at Tinora school beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Both scheduled performances are sold out, according to the DCCC.
The Girl Named Tom trio won Season 21 of "The Voice," a nationally televised singing competition on NBC, in December 2021.
"We are thrilled to bring this level of talent to our community!" stated Sarah Tackett, co-director of the Stroede Center along with her husband, Jeff. "Both shows sold out in a matter of hours.
"These three siblings grew up in nearby Pettisville and went on to win Season 21 of The Voice, while all of Northwest Ohio was watching and cheering them on," Tackett added. "These two events kick off the Stroede Center's new 2023-2024 Performance Series, all part of bringing 'entertainment on a whole new level' to Defiance!"
The latter comment is the the theme for the Stroede's 2023-2024 series, which will also include the Lee Warren Band — performers of classic rock and country music — on June 15 at 7 p.m. Triangle Park and other events to follow.
