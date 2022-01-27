ARCHBOLD — Local celebrities will headline a private concert as a fundraiser for the Fulton County Farm Bureau to fund the Sauder Village’s 1920s Main Street Ohio Farm Bureau office project today at 7 p.m.
Girl Named Tom, the recent winners of NBC’s The Voice, will perform at Sauder Village’s 1920s Main Street Theater. The venue has seating available for approximately 160 people at a cost of $100 each.
Before the event, Sauder Village’s 1920s Main Street Ohio Farm Bureau Office will be open at 6 p.m. for tours, and complimentary popcorn, soft drinks and water will be available at the 1920s soda fountain.
Additionally, the farm bureau will host a silent auction. Bids will start at 6:15 p.m. when the doors open and cash or check only will be accepted. Some of the items to be auctioned are:
• Mort Kunstler limited edition 30” X 34” framed print.
• “We Sell John Deere Plows” 27 1/2” X 20” framed print.
• two packages of four ribeye steaks donated by Southern Roots Ranch.
• $100 Pettisville Meats gift card donated by Pettisville Grain Co.
• John Deere S690 toy combine.
• John Deere 8R410 toy tractor.
• two Girl Named Tom 2’ X 3’ posters autographed by the group members, donated by the Archbold Buckeye.
• Columbus Blue Jackets tickets donated by Nationwide.
• Nationwide swag basket.
• gift pack that includes a soft side cooler, two metal can koozies, spatula, coaster set, leather gloves, ice cream scoop, playing cards, and a 75th Anniversary T-shirt and hat, donated by Rupp Seed.
For those planning to attend, there is limited parking available north of the theater and soda fountain in the 1920s Main Street parking lot, as well as near the Sauder Village Welcome Center.
