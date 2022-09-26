BRYAN — The Fountain City Amphitheater here has announced that a free Girl Named Tom concert has been rescheduled.
The concert will occur on Aug. 19 beginning at 8 p.m., presented by Altenloh, Brinck and Company, Bard Manufacturing Co., and Spangler Candy Company. More details of this concert will be announced later this year.
Interested persons can keep up to date with the Girl Named Tom concert by texting “Join GNTConcert” to 31389.
“We are positively excited that we can finally announce that we have successfully rescheduled this concert for our community and would like to thank everyone involved behind the scenes who were helpful and supportive to get this finalized,” stated Jeffrey Tonjes, Fountain City Amphitheater coordinator. “This concert would also not be possible without our patient presenting sponsors: Altenloh, Brinck and Company, Bard Manufacturing Co. and Spangler Candy Company.”
The small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom of Pettisville is composed of Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty. They won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.”
In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind” among others), GNT writes original music as well with a debut EP, “Another World.”
Based in the Midwest, Girl Named Tom performed all over the country during the band’s first year before the pandemic struck. Now, after winning The Voice, they are hitting the road.
In 2009, community members in collaboration with the Bryan Area Foundation, established Project 2020 with the intent to make small contributions over a period of years to fund a major project that would positively impact citizens for years to come.
