Girl Named Tom, shown here from a file photo of 'The Voice' on Jan. 3, 2022, performing, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas hails from Pettisville. The trio is made up of Caleb (left), Bekah and Josh Liechty from Pettisville.

 Trae Patton/NBC Photo

PETTISVILLE — Members of the musical trio ‘Girl Named Tom’ visited their alma mater earlier this month to thank their hometown community for support during a successful appearance on the TV program “The Voice.”


