PETTISVILLE — Members of the musical trio ‘Girl Named Tom’ visited their alma mater earlier this month to thank their hometown community for support during a successful appearance on the TV program “The Voice.”
PETTISVILLE — Members of the musical trio ‘Girl Named Tom’ visited their alma mater earlier this month to thank their hometown community for support during a successful appearance on the TV program “The Voice.”
On Dec. 14, Girl Named Tom, originally from Pettisville, became the winners of season 21 of “The Voice.”
The Liechty siblings (Bekah, Joshua and Caleb) made history as the first trio to ever be on the show and also win the series.
Since then, Girl Named Tom has been touring the country and playing cover songs and originals.
In an interview with The Crescent-News, Josh Clark, Pettisville Local Schools superintendent, recalled “Backstage Pass” night at Pettisville High School where the Liechtys made an appearance. The school had given out 600 free tickets for the event.
“They told stories from their time here at Pettisville, to their upbringings through the music program and then into the inceptions of the band,” explained Clark. “Then they gave us some behind-the-scenes stories, videos and pictures from The Voice.
“It was pretty incredible to (see) them behind the scenes,” he added. “They showed up that Friday of the event and they honestly just went to work. They were just helping to clear the stage and set the stage for their vision for what the night was going to be and again it was just out of the heart of generosity for the community. They said this is kind of a give-back to the community as well and saying thank you for supporting us and basically helping to raise us here at Pettisville.
At the end of the night, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb presented Pettisville Schools with The Voice trophy.
“We are going to display it proudly here inside the school, and we were just blown away by that,” Clark expressed. “I just want to extend the Pettisville Schools’ appreciation to the Liechty siblings and Girl Named Tom. They have been incredible. I just want to say thank you, and I said it the night of the event. I appreciate them taking us along on their journey.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.