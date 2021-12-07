LOS ANGELES — Singing sensation Girl Named Tom (GNT) of Pettisville, learned early in Tuesday's "The Voice" live results show that fans around the world voted them on to this season's "Final 5."
Featuring siblings Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty, GNT was the second finalist announced by emcee Carson Daly.
Not long after learning it was moving on to the finals, Girl Named Tom tweeted: "Thank you thank you thank youuuu."
The Team Kelly trio was joined in the finals Tuesday by Wendy Moten of Team Blake, Paris Winningham of Team Blake and Hailey Mia of Team Kelly.
Meanwhile, Lana Scott of Team Blake, Jershika Maple of Team Legend, Joshua Vacanti of Team Legend and Jim and Sasha Allen of Team Ariana, each performed to earn the final instant save of Season 21.
When the votes were tallied, Maple of Team Legend moved on to the "Final 5" after earning the instant save.
During Monday's live semifinal show, GNT performed “River” by Joni Mitchell, before later teaming with Mia to sing the 90s hit “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips.
On Tuesday, Girl Named Tom had taken its version of "River" to No. 3 on the iTunes chart.
Only the finals remain on the "The Voice." In the end, one of the final five artists will take home the grand prize — a recording contract.
“The Voice” airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
