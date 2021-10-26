LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson had a difficult decision to make on "The Voice," when her team members Girl Named Tom and Holly Forbes met in the Knockout Round of the show on Monday evening.
After a performance of "Superstar" (The Carpenters) by Forbes, Girl Named Tom followed with a performance of "Wichita Lineman" (Glen Campbell). All four judges praised both performers, with John Legend and Ariana Grande mentioning they both had steals they could use after Clarkson chose a winner.
Said Clarkson, "What do I do?" to which Legend replied, "I'm just glad I have a steal."
Blake Shelton told Forbes: "Wow, that was incredible ... just wow. I said it again, that's two 'wows.'" To Girl Named Tom, Shelton said: "The way you layered the harmonies, it really is one seamless vocal event." He then turned to Clarkson and said: "I don't know what you're supposed to do."
Clarkson chose Girl Named Tom, which features siblings Bekah (21), Joshua (24) and Caleb (26) Liechty, formerly of Pettisville, as the winner. Girl Named Tom is now moving on to the upcoming live rounds.
"God smiled upon me and gave me a lot of talented people this season," said Clarkson before making her choice. "Girl Named Tom, you make everything so special ... Holly you have such a beautiful voice ... it's beautiful, it's edgy, it's just an emotion."
When pressed by host Carson Daly about her choice, Clarkson said: "You're both incredible, I'm strategically going with (long pause), Girl Named Tom."
Both Legend and Grande were quick to hit their buzzers to steal Forbes, who selected Grande as her new mentor.
With the steal, Forbes is also moving on to the live rounds.
During rehearsals, Girl Named Tom told Clarkson they chose the song "Wichita Lineman" as a tribute to their dad, who is battling terminal cancer. Meanwhile, mentor Ed Sheeran gave the group advice on how to polish their harmonies.
Sheeran told Girl Named Tom that his grandmother "got me and my brother together" (his brother Matthew is a classical composer).
Caleb told Sheeran that the group, "was following in their father's footsteps."
"He wrote songs for each of us when we were little," said Caleb. "The fact that we can be here and call him and share this wonderful news with him everyday, I think it gives us all a lot of life, but it's not easy."
"The Voice" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
