LOS ANGELES — The Top 10 of The Voice were announced on Tuesday evening and Girl Named Tom was among the group.
After singing “More Hearts than Mine” by Ingrid Andres on Monday evening, fans voted them through to the next round. The trio made reference to the importance of their fans, family and community — and their biggest fan, Grandma Jean.
The announcer for the show, Carson Dailey asked Girl Named Tom, “We saw your community, Pettisville, last night and their excitement, how much does that community mean to you?”
Caleb Liechty responded, “Our community, means everything to us. They have always been behind us...when we had our first performance about 300 people showed up, and there are only about 500 people in Pettisville.”
About half way through the show, Dailey announced that GNT had made been saved to the next round.
The tension grew as the evening wore on and two performers were left on stage to battle for the last spot on the Top 10.
Gymani, from Team Kelly (Clarkson) and Jim and Sasha Allen, from Team Ariana (Grande) went head to head in a sing-off. In the end, Gymani was eliminated.
The performers that move to the next round are:
Jeremy Rosado, Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, Girl Named Tom, Joshua Vacanti, Holly Forbes, Jim & Sasha Allen, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham.
The next competition is on Monday evening at 8 p.m., on NBC.
