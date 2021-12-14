LOS ANGELES — For one last time, local northwest Ohio favorites Girl Named Tom hit the stage Monday evening on NBC’s “The Voice.”
For the season 21 finale, each contestant performed a ballad and an up-tempo song. The ballad was dedicated to someone near to the performer, and according to Carson Daly, the up-tempo song “really showcases who they are as artists.”
Before taking the stage, the trio sat down with Daly and their mentor, Kelly Clarkson. Daly asked what it felt like to be in the finale.
Said Bekah: “I didn’t think there was a way that people were going to vote a trio through.”
“We have never had a trio,” stated Daly, “in our finale.
“You came on, we did the blind auditions and you got four chairs to turn,” Daly added.
Kelly Clarkson, their mentor asked: “Is there a tiny bit of you that was going to pick Blake (Shelton)?”
“We came into it,” said Caleb, “knowing we were going to pick Blake.”
“I knew it! I knew it in my soul!” Clarkson reacted.
“And you have Josh to thank,” said Caleb.
“I always thought he was the best,” Clarkson jokingly added.
Daly reminded the trio: “You’re from small-town Ohio and you’re really starting to show some success.”
Bekah said: “Grandma says she can’t go to the grocery store without people saying like, ‘Oh how are the kids in California?’”
“It’s almost like you’ve gotten more and more powerful as you have gone on,” said Daly.
When they reflected on some of the songs they have sung, Daly reminded them: “’Dust in the Wind’ charted on iTunes I think number 10 overall.”
“Against, like Adele and Taylor (Swift) and like all of them,” Kelly added to Daly’s comment.
To which Bekah added: “It’s just so great to see a classic like that hit so many peoples’ ears and connect with people, ‘cause that’s what we really want to do, we want to connect with people to bring songs with meaning ...”
Daly said: “When you started singing ‘River’ I came out from backstage and I went running out and was peeking over the wall. It’s been 21 seasons and this is the first time a song has gone number one overall on the iTune charts. Again, against Adele and everybody else out there. So, just do that again.”
“No group has ever won this show. And the fact that it’s a family doing it ... that’s pretty cool,” said Clarkson. “I think this will be their best performance on the show.”
Singing third, the trio performed the up-tempo song, “The Chain” from Fleetwood Mac.
After their up-tempo performance, Blake Shelton said: “I still think you guys are Country whether you realize it or not. Just sayin’ it, and puttin’ the flag in the ground. Great job. You guys are always so well rehearsed when you get up there and you just, you always have an incredible game plan, and then it feels like you take it one step beyond that.
“I’m never in the room when you guys are being coached or putting together whatever’s gonna happen, but you always sound perfect — and then you always have a little bit of edge to it also,” added Shelton.
In a heartfelt moment, the three siblings dedicated their final song, “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You” a 1967 tune by the Foundations, to one another.
Each one read a letter that he or she wrote to the other two, reminding them how important they are to one another.
Caleb started his letter and brought the other two to tears.
“Dear Bekah and Joshua, being here in L.A. is the fulfillment of one of the deepest dreams I’ve ever had,” said Caleb. “I know full well I’d never be here without you two. So, I want to start this letter by saying, ‘Thank you.’
“Bekah, you are the most selfless person I know,” continued Caleb. “I love watching you live. Joshua, I don’t know how you do it, but I strive to be more like you every day. From day one, our worlds have been built around each other. Together we’re unstoppable, and the world ain’t seen nothing yet. Love you. Brother and friend, Caleb.”
Through her tears, Bekah read: “My dear brothers, ever since I was a little girl, you’ve made me feel precious. I’ll never forget hearing you tell your friends, ‘Oh wait ‘til you hear Bekah sing.’ And Josh, you bring the sunshine. You boys have empowered me to shoot for the moon. I love you. Your sister, Bekah.”
“Bekah, you’ve always been our shining star, began Joshua, ‘we knew you were special when you would sing at the top of your lungs in a restaurant bathroom. And there was always an audible chuckle when 7-year-old Bekah came tumbling out. It seems everyone who hears you sing, they are touched in a place where they didn’t know they could be reached. I am honored to play a role in our band on stage and in your lives. Love and respect, Joshua.”
Taking the stage one last time, the three sang the ballad, “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You.”
Girl Named Tom, comprised of Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty, is a trio originally from Pettisville, and throughout the competition on “The Voice,” the Liechty’s have been supported by many people in northwest Ohio and elsewhere.
The voting began Monday at 8 p.m., and remained open until 7 a.m. Tuesday (today).
For anyone who has not downloaded “The Voice” app on their smartphone, voting for the trio can be done by going to NBC.com/voicevote and creating an account.
In the end, one of the final five artists will take home the grand prize — a recording contract.
On Tuesday starting at 8 p.m., “The Voice” will air the Season 21 winner.
