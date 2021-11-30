GNT Coildplay performance

Girl Named Tom are shown during Monday night's live performance of Coldplay's "Viva la Vida"' The sibling trio from Pettisville consists of Caleb (left) Bekah and Josh.

 Photo courtesy of NBC

Girl Named Tom didn't have to wait long to learn that they had advanced to next Monday's semifinals on "The Voice."

The siibling trio from Pettisville was the third of the 10 acts on the stage to be announced as semifinalists to compete on next Monday's show. Eight acts in all advanced with Jershika Maple the beneficiary of the instant save and the final act to advance.  Jeremy Rosado and Holly Forbes were eliminated from the competition.

Caleb, Josh and Bekah Leichty, who brought Monday's show to a roaring finish with their energetic take on the Coldplay classic "Viva la Vida," were tracking in the top 10 on the iTunes Pop charts overnight. Their performance of Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts than Mine," reached number 2 on the iTunes Country charts.

