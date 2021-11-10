LOS ANGELES — Fans of the group Girl Named Tom didn't have to break a sweat during Tuesday evening's live show of "The Voice."
After performing "Creep" by Radiohead to kick off the Live Rounds of the show Monday evening, which featured the final 20 artists, Girl Named Tom was the first act announced to be moving on to the top 13 during Tuesday's live show.
Girl Named Tom, featuring siblings Caleb, Bekah and Josh Liechty of Pettisville, will return to perform Monday during the Live Rounds, hoping to continue its journey toward being named "The Voice" and winning a recording contract.
After learning they were moving on to perform again, the group led by coach Kelly Clarkson tweeted late Tuesday night: "Wowowow thank you all so much for voting and supporting us!! You’re going to LOVE next Monday!! #TheVoice #VoiceTop13 #teamkelly."
During the Live Rounds of the show, the television audience votes to save its favorite artists, and the two artists with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week.
According to “The Voice” official Twitter page, there are two ways to vote:
• “The Voice” official app — the app is available in the App Store and Google Play.
• NBC.com/voicevote — to vote through the official website, fans must create an NBC account.
Each method allows up to 10 votes.
“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.