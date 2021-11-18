LOS ANGELES — The northwest Ohio phenom Girl Named Tom has advanced to the Top 11 on The Voice.

After Monday night's voting, the top 10 vote getters were announced with the Pettisville trio leading the pack. That left the 11th spot open for a face off between Shadale, Gymani, and Ryleigh Plank — with Gymani sending home Shadale and Plank.

The 11 advancing to the next round are:

A Girl Named Tom

Gymani

Hailey Mia

Holly Forbes

Lana Scott

Jeremy Rosado

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

Jim and Sasha Allen

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments