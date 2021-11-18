LOS ANGELES — The northwest Ohio phenom Girl Named Tom has advanced to the Top 11 on The Voice.
After Monday night's voting, the top 10 vote getters were announced with the Pettisville trio leading the pack. That left the 11th spot open for a face off between Shadale, Gymani, and Ryleigh Plank — with Gymani sending home Shadale and Plank.
The 11 advancing to the next round are:
A Girl Named Tom
Gymani
Hailey Mia
Holly Forbes
Lana Scott
Jeremy Rosado
Joshua Vacanti
Jershika Maple
Jim and Sasha Allen
Paris Winningham
Wendy Moten
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.