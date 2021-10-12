LOS ANGELES — The singing trio Girl Named Tom from Pettisville, that features siblings Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty, advanced in the Battle Round of "The Voice" Monday evening.
The group, which kicked off Season 21 of the hit NBC show on Sept. 20, faced off against teammate Kinsey Rose, a country singer. The match was set up by their show mentor, Kelly Clarkson.
Both Girl Named Tom and Rose worked with country superstar Jason Aldean prior to squaring off, with both performing "Seven Bridges Road," by The Eagles.
Following their performance, judges Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton each gave their opinion of the performances, prior to Clarkson making her decision.
Grande gave, "a slight edge," to Girl Named Tom, while Legend said he "felt more connected" to Girl Named Tom.
However, Legend went on to say that Rose sounded "like the best soloist."
Shelton, meanwhile, said "it felt too close" for him to pick a winner, adding, "the four of you should sing together all the time."
Clarkson, who had to make a choice between the two acts, chose Girl Named Tom, but she was able to keep Rose as well, thanks to a save afforded to coaches. Both Legend and Shelton tried to steal Rose from Clarkson.
Girl Named Tom tweeted "That was the most fun we’ve ever had on a stage!!!" (@GirlNamedTom).
If the group survives the Battle Round, Girl Named Tom will move to the Knockout Round, which is similar to the Battle Round. If the group survives the Knockout Round, it will then perform during the live performances of “The Voice.”
During the live performances, viewers are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite singer/group, until a winner is selected.
The winner of “The Voice” will receive a recording contract.
