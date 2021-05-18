HOLGATE — A house a fire near here claimed the life of one person early Tuesday morning.

A 13-year-old girl was reportedly killed in the fire at 11613 County Road H, about two miles northeast of Holgate, between roads 11 and 12. The girl's name had not been released by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The property is within the service area of Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department which was aided by Holgate-Pleasant Township, Florida-Flatrock Township and Hamler fire departments.

The fire occurred before sunrise Tuesday morning, causing severe damage to the home. Firefighters were called back to the scene around 11 a.m. as the house rekindled, according to scanner radio traffic.

Further details will be posted when they become available.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments