HOLGATE — A house a fire near here claimed the life of one person early Tuesday morning.
A 13-year-old girl was reportedly killed in the fire at 11613 County Road H, about two miles northeast of Holgate, between roads 11 and 12. The girl's name had not been released by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon.
The property is within the service area of Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department which was aided by Holgate-Pleasant Township, Florida-Flatrock Township and Hamler fire departments.
The fire occurred before sunrise Tuesday morning, causing severe damage to the home. Firefighters were called back to the scene around 11 a.m. as the house rekindled, according to scanner radio traffic.
Further details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.