Defiance City Council convened a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a list of proposed 2021 paving projects, but two streets not on the document received the most attention.
In all, Mayor Mike McCann's administration is proposing close to four miles of paving next year. The work load — at today's prices — would cost the city about $850,000.
Two streets that aren't on the list, but in poor shape, are Ginter Road — which is the responsibility of the city and Defiance Township — and Darbyshire Drive.
Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt told the administration Tuesday that he has been receiving calls on Ginter's condition. The street was last repaved in 2001, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
"I'm getting complaints on Ginter Road, and rightfully so," said Corbitt.
Sprow said city officials have talked with Defiance Township trustees about doing a joint project, but indicated that they have other priorities, although "we'll continue those discussions."
Corbitt said the road's base is collapsing, and he believes it presents safety concerns.
McCann explained that Defiance Township trustees are "eager to do something with the road," but also noted that they have different priorities. He promised to discuss the matter again with Defiance Township Trustee Dan Peck.
"Please, because I need to have some answers," responded Corbitt, noting that the road's future is "one of the topics that keeps coming up on my emails and phone calls ... ."
Equally frustrating for some residents is the condition of Darbyshire Drive, east of South Clinton Street. Residents there have been told to wait for a possible sewer project, so newly paved streets need not be torn up later.
Sprow told council Tuesday that a comprehensive project on Darbyshire, which will allow the city to meet EPA mandates concerning sewer work, is envisioned for 2023. This would include installing new drainage that will take care of water issues in the neighborhood, according to city officials.
But At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said some Darbyshire residents are out of patience because they've seen unrealized promises for their street's repair before. He's been receiving complaints and phone calls.
"They're saying they've been told for years and years now they're going to do this sewer, and I don't know what to tell them anymore because they're saying, 'we're forgotten about ... ,'" said Waxler.
He encouraged a "band-aid or something," saying "three more years isn't fair to them people to be like that."
In recent years, the city tried to give Darbyshire a temporary fix through a chip-seal process in which crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt. But this didn't have much impact.
McCann explained that the effort had been undertaken against Sprow's advice.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste understood the city's reasoning for delaying work on Darbyshire, but encouraged the administration to keep residents updated on the project. This will give them a timeline for repairs, he indicated.
"We just need to make sure that we don't forget them, I guess, is the big thing," Eureste said.
"I don't think we've forgotten them," Leonard responded. "I think it's very complicated. It's not an easy decision."
During council's regular meeting Tuesday evening, McCann announced that officials will be sending a letter to residents in the Darbyshire Drive area explaining the city's plans.
The repair list council has been given for next year proposes the expenditure of $853,420 for paving on 14 different streets.
The two biggest projects on the city's list cost-wise — both postponed this year — are reconstructing 0.42 mile of Kiser Road ($331,320) near the intersection of South Clinton Street, and rebuilding Carpenter Road ($142,000), between East River Road and the railroad tracks.
Those two streets will be rebuilt in spots, rather than simply repaved, because their base is failing, according to Sprow.
Other streets on the list, with length and cost estimates included:
• Perry Street, between Pierce and First streets, $96,000.
• Summit Street, 0.46 mile, $82,800.
• Chippewa Drive, 0.5 mile, $65,000.
• Fales Street, (full depth repairs and resurfacing) 0.21 mile, $37,800.
• Fifth Street, between Harrison Avenue and Clinton Street, $28,500.
• First Street, between Jackson Avenue and Clinton Street, $20,800.
• Waterford Lane, 0.12 mile, $15,600.
• Second Street, between Jackson Avenue and Perry Street, $9,100.
• Delaware Court, 0.06 mile, $7,800.
• Newport Cove, 0.05 mile, $6,500.
• Kiowa Court, 0.04 mile, $5,200.
• Emory Street, between Downs and Clinton streets, $4,800.
