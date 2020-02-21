GILBOA — The identity of the victim of the Gilboa house fire late Wednesday has been released.
The homeowner, Jason Mansfield, 42, was identified, according to Putnam County Coroner Jennifer Maag.
At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Gilboa Fire Department was called to 140 Franklin St. Fire crews and law enforcement arrived to find the home fully engulfed. The homeowner was found inside the residence by firefighters.
The fire reportedly spread to the neighboring residence at 138 Franklin St., causing structural damage to the garage. A family of four at that residence was safely evacuated and assisted by the American Red Cross.
Also assisting at the scene were Pandora EMS, Pandora Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County coroner and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire remains under investigation.
