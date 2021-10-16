HOLGATE — Though farmers and drivers have struggled with heavy rains recently, mushrooms and puffballs can be seen in many places.
Fungi in general, like wet conditions in order to produce their fruits and they grow in abundance after periods of heavy rains.
On Friday morning, Beulah Bryant, 17484 Ohio 281, called the offices of The Crescent-News to report that she had “two puffballs the size of a five-gallon bucket” in her front yard.
Upon arrival at Bryant’s lawn, the two puffballs were hard to miss. She brought out a 5-gallon bucket for comparison, and though her calculations may have been a little off — one of the puffballs appeared a little larger than a 5-gallon bucket — she had not exaggerated.
Bryant said: “I am 14 years younger than 100, and I have never seen anything like this.”
She said that she had been watching them increase in size in the past few days.
“I told the guy who cuts my grass, ‘Don’t run over my puffballs,’” said Bryant.
Bryant also said that someone offered her $10 for one of them because he wanted to eat it.
The underground mycelium of a fungus such as puffballs, grows throughout the year. In periods of heavy rain, the fruiting bodies that are commonly called mushrooms, sprout out of the ground, carrying spores that the fungus uses to reproduce.
The nature of fungal mycelium to grow into circles causes what is commonly called a “faery ring” — a circle of fungal fruiting bodies.
In the past, people thought that faeries would dance at night in the ring, and if an unknowing individual found him — or herself — in the circle at dawn, they would disappear into the land of faeries forever.
The circles widen from year to year as the fungus underground continues to grow.
Some fungi are edible, but unless a person is trained to identify them, wild mushrooms should not be eaten as some are deadly poisonous.
