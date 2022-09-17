The streets of downtown Defiance will soon be filled with barbecue grills and cooks vying for the trophies of best ribs on Sept. 24.
The annual Defiance Rib Fest is in its 15th year, and executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), Kirstie Mack, is hopeful this year will be a big one.
“We have 11 rib vendors this year — both Jewell and Defiance city fire departments are returning,” she stated. “As well, Sweetwater Chophouse, Jacob’s Meats, Southern Belle, Maverick’s Smokehouse, Wicked Witches Barbecue and Drop Zone Pizzeria are all returning. This year Dos Eppis returns after a year off after some scheduling conflicts last year and two new vendors are coming — The Station and River’s Edge.”
Each vendor, according to Mack, is required to purchase a minimum of 200 pounds of ribs — either St. Louis or baby back ribs.
“They also have to offer a pulled pork sandwich and they can offer another barbecue meat item,” Mack added. “Whether they want to do brisket or chicken, the only requirement is no hamburgers, hot dogs or sausage sandwiches. We encourage them to shop locally, but the vendors are free to purchase wherever they like. Each vendor also provides sides, and Frank’s Fries and Eric’s Ice Cream will also be there.”
Mack added that the event is one of the biggest fundraisers not only for the DDVB, but everyone involved. And, she noted, much of the money goes back into the community.
“This is a fundraiser for everybody,” she said. “Most of the vendors are businesses and they use the opportunity for self-promotion, but also they also take those extra funds and put them back into the community in some way. Proceeds from the ticket sales fund the operational budget for the DDVB. It’s the one fundraiser we do a year for us. Last year the DDVB took in about $32,000, but that amount includes a couple of small fundraisers in 2020-21 that we added in. Expenses are going up and some things have changed such as not having a couple of sponsors, so we are hoping a larger crowd will help balance out any deficits from that.”
The event is judged each year with two trophies offered — judges’ choice and people’s choice. Last year the winner of the former was Sweetwater Chophouse. People’s choice went to Jewell Fire Department.
“We are adding something interesting this year: a Youth Choice Award, and doing it as kind of a test year,” said Mack. “It was my son’s idea. Kyan (Ankney) is 16 and loves this event. He has been attending ribfest since he was young and gets here at 6 a.m., helps set up and do whatever needs to be done.
“It’s that generation we want to help get involved in volunteering and the fact that he still wants to get up at 6 a.m. and volunteer is great,” she added. “He has been mentioning, ‘How do we do a kids’ choice?’ My response was that this is one of those events not directly promoted to children. I told him I didn’t know if it was a good idea or not.
“The more we talked about it, we thought this could be really fun thing to do with the city schools, Defiance, Ayersville and Tinora,” Mack continued. “So, we have three judges for this award this year who are juniors in high school — two from Tinora and one from Defiance. Ayersville’s homecoming is that night so they will not be participating. Next year we have an idea of how to reach out to all three schools.”
As with previous years, beer will also be served at the event.
“We do have a beer tent. Everybody is carded and wrist banded at the gate to keep everyone safe,” advised Mack. “There will be a main beer tent and another small beer tent available where people can purchase beer. The beer can be consumed inside the event area. DORA will not be active in the event area during ribfest, so nobody can take DORA cups into the event area. It’s a cross of liquor licenses. The Optimist Club runs the beer tent for us, so we split those funds with them. That’s a great fundraiser for them as well as us.”
Always a draw for barbecue fans, the event also includes live entertainment, Mack said.
“The year we have two groups that will entertain,” she said. “Skittlebots — is a ‘90s flair group, they do a lot of ‘90s covers. It’s what I grew up with, so I am excited about them. They are coming from Toledo, and I have heard some really great things about them.”
Skittlebots takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. and will be finished by 7 p.m.
“The other group is P.S. Dump your Boyfriend,” Mack said. “They used to go by Pfreak Show, but they just changed their promotional stuff and their band name. The band does a lot of covers from lots of different genres — from Joan Jett to the Black-eyed Peas to Def Leppard to Bon Jovi and Green Day, and many others across the board. It’s going to be very upbeat and entertaining. They take the stage at 8 p.m. and play until close of ribfest.”
For those attending the event or driving through downtown on that Saturday, Mack advised to be aware of street closings.
“Clinton Street will be shut down from Second to Fourth streets,” she said. “Third Street from Perry Street to Wayne Avenue will be closed, but the State Bank ATM access will still be open. The main gate is at Third and Perry streets. There will also be a gate in the alley behind State Bank which means that the alley between State Bank and St. Paul’s Methodist Church will be closed.
Mack said that even with the event just days away they are always looking for volunteers.
“We always need volunteers mostly for the cleanup,” she said. “It’s the least fun, but we can always use help cleaning up after the event. We can always use volunteers for set up as well. We have about 350 volunteers now. If you would like to volunteer contact the DDVB.”
On average the event draws about 7,000 people, including the volunteers. Ticket sales include anyone between ages 11-64. Attendance was down the last couple of years, but ticket sales this year are doing better, according to Mack.
Tickets are on sale now for $8 and may be purchased at the DDVB, 325 Clinton St., Defiance. They can also be purchased online at www.visitdefianceohio.com or by calling the DDVB office at 419-782-0739.
Mack said there is a processing fee added to each ticket. On the day of the event, either online or at the gate, tickets will be $10 each.
“We are very excited about it,” added Mack. “Because it takes 18 months to plan and it has so many moving pieces, we appreciate everyone’s support — the volunteers, city administration, vendors, local businesses and everyone who comes to the event.”
