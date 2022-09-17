Ribfest

Ribs line the grill in this photo from Defiance's Ribfest 2021. The event returns on Sept. 24. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event ends at 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the DDVB. Anyone ages 11-65 is $10. Everyone else is free.

 Photo courtesy of Jerry Latta

The streets of downtown Defiance will soon be filled with barbecue grills and cooks vying for the trophies of best ribs on Sept. 24.

