The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with Defiance Police Department to remind motorists to Get up to Speed on Motorcycles during Motocycle Safety Awareness Month this May.
Since May is the month that ushers in warmer weather, motocyclists begin to ride. Unfortunately, motorcycle riders are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year, reminds NHTSA. According to statistics, “per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are about 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and four times more likely to be injured.”
“We really want to spread the word to vehicle drivers to learn more about interacting with motorcyclists, keep an eye out for motorcyclists, and to always remember to share the road,” said Chief of Police, Todd Shafer. “Raising awareness of motorcyclist presence and providing information to better understand motorcyclist maneuvers can save lives, prevent injuries and reduce crashes.”
NHTSA reports that in 2019, there were 5, 014 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes — down from 2018, at 5,038. Motorcyclist deaths accounted for 14% of the total highway fatalities that year.
“Wearing a DOT-compliant helmet is imperative to the safety of our riders,” said Shafer., adding, “Just like motorists buckling their seat belts, using a DOT-compliant helmet can drastically increase survival rates in the event of a vehicle crash.”
Tips for motorists:
• Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.
• Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
• If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, use caution.
• Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging — especially at intersections.
• Always allow more follow distance when behind a motorcycle, giving them time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
• Never drive distracted or impaired.
Tips for motorcyclists:
• Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.
• Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed.
• Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn.
• Wear brightly colored clothing and reflective tape to increase visibility.
• Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to other drivers.
• Never ride distracted or impaired.
As May nears, NHTSA reminds, “Get up to Speed on Motorcycles and other motor vehicles as well.”
For more info on motorcycle safety, visit www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/motorcycles.
To learn more about DOT-compliant helmets, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety/choose-right-motorcycle-helmet.
