• Defiance County
Get crafty:
At 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, Dr. Rose Hollo and Matt Hollo , psychotherapist at Deep Roots Wellness, will join the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace to get crafty with washi tape, ink, markers and more while exploring the ideas of self-forgiveness and affirmation.
Space is limited at this free art therapy class for teens and adults. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar or call 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.