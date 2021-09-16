• Defiance County

Get crafty:

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, Dr. Rose Hollo and Matt Hollo , psychotherapist at Deep Roots Wellness, will join the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace to get crafty with washi tape, ink, markers and more while exploring the ideas of self-forgiveness and affirmation.

Space is limited at this free art therapy class for teens and adults. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar or call 419-782-1456.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments