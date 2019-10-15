• Fulton County
Guest speaker:
German Lutheran Heritage will meet Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Social Services, T-793 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
Kim Krieger, media specialist at Sauder Village, will share the latest news on the village's new Main Street as it gets ready for the public to get a look at what the area looked like a century ago. Kreiger also will share information about events planned yet this season throughout the holidays at Sauder Village.
Guests and visitors are welcome. The free event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
