• Fulton County

Leaders to speak:

German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will host guest speaker Truce Leaders on July 18, at 2 p.m., at the Lutheran Social Services building located at T-793 Ohio 66, Archbold. Leaders will share her history about being an orphan at the end of World War II in Holland, and about becoming an American citizen. German coffee cake and drinks will be served.

For more information, go to German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio on Facebook.

