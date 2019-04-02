HAMLER — Village council here accepted the resignation of a long-time councilman during its meeting Monday night.
Council also learned that a solar panel company is considering an investment in the town.
In a recent letter, Councilman Arnold Gerken announced his decision to step down due to “health reasons,” according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker.
Gerken has served different stints on council, and also was the town’s mayor many years ago.
Brubaker is asking that interested persons contact him before the end of April (at 419-439-0083).
If a candidate or candidates come forward, council will appoint a person to finish Gerken’s term, perhaps at its May 6 meeting.
The term expires at the end of 2021. Full council terms are four years long.
In another matter, Brubaker informed council that a solar panel company is interested in examining the possibility of building a solar field in Hamler. Brubaker is hopeful a visit will take place this week.
A solar panel field, he explained, would allow the village to receive power for its water plant at a “very reduced rate.”
Brubaker indicated that a company representative may make a proposal at a future council meeting.
In other business Monday:
• Councilman Heidi Pinkham passed along an inquiry about a possible alley vacation on Marion Street for a property owner interested in building a garage and fence. Village water superintendent Tim Phillips said something could be worked out if the fence is erected on the end of the alley, but it may have to be taken down if the village requires access.
• Brubaker indicated that recommendations from a state audit will be reviewed during council’s next meeting (on April 15).
• a citizen asked about village requirements to build a house on Bavarian Lane.
• Phillips provided a brief update of ongoing construction at the new water plant on the southeast side of town. He also indicated that the village plans to flush hydrants soon.
• Brubaker told council that the village is considering the construction of a 12-foot addition (to the municipal building) for equipment, rather than a new pole barn. The project may include a lean-to structure for recycling activities, according to Brubaker.
• council discussed council members’ meeting attendance requirements. At present, councilmen are paid whether they attend meetings or not. Brubaker said some research is needed on the matter.
• Brubaker reminded council that the 4H Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. on April 13 at the Hamler Summerfest grounds.
