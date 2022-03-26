HAMLER — A substantial upgrade of this town’s Gerald Grain Co. facility is underway.
With its main office in Gerald — a small community in Henry County north of Napoleon — the company has locations not only in Hamler, but also Ridgeville Corners, Archbold, Wauseon, Liberty Center and Delta. But Hamler is a focal point for the company at present.
Underway there is an upgrade that will allow the location to double its pit receiving capacity from 16,000 bushes to 32,000 bushels, although the facility’s structures won’t actually be enlarged.
“The reason we’re making the investment is we want to be able to dump our farmers’ grain faster to give them the ability to get back to the field quicker,” said Carroll. “We’ll be doubling our dumping and receiving capacity. Unfortunately, we’re not adding any space to the facility, but doubling the capacity, which is what a farmer wants to hear.”
Upgrades will be comprehensive.
In addition to increasing receiving capacity, the facility’s silos will receive new liners, the railhouse will get new concrete and new overhead conveyors will be installed, replacing some that are 30-40 years old, according to Carroll. Additionally, he explained, the project will upgrade the electrical system throughout the facility, thus improving safety.
“We’ll be putting in a new hazard monitoring system, which will notify us if anything’s hot,” said Carroll.
Costing approximately $6 million, the upgrade began in January and should be completed by Sept. 1, according to Carroll, just in time for the fall harvest of soybeans and corn. But while work will continue during the first harvest system this year — for wheat — Carroll said the Hamler facility still will be able to receive that grain as well.
Custom Ag, Napoleon; Miller Construction, Ltd., Archbold; and CCS Group, LLC, Seward, Neb., are contractors on the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.