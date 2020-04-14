Last week, executive director of United Way of Defiance County, Carrie Wetstein, received notice that General Motors would be allocating $20,000 to the newly formed United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
General Motors has directed $2.6 million in grant funding to nonprofit organizations across the country, especially the company has employee presence, to address increasing critical needs, including food security, housing assistance, elderly assistance, small business support and at-home education.
United Way of Defiance County requested the funds to be used for rental assistance in Defiance County.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the businesses in our community,” said Wetstein. “As we continue to navigate this uncertain time, we remain committed to helping those in our community. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of companies like General Motors.”
For additional information on funding, local partners, and how to donate, visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org, call 419-782-3510, or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
