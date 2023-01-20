General Motors has decided to make a large investment at its Defiance plant.
GM officials made the announcement with much fanfare late Friday morning at the plant on Ohio 281, just east of the city limits, with company management and UAW officials on hand as well as a few public officials and many plant workers.
Ed Duby, GM’s manufacturing executive director — responsible for the transmissions, casting and drive unit sectors for GM — announced that the company will invest $55 million. Most of this will help prepare the way to produce the “Gen VI” internal combustion engine (ICE) block that will replace the “Gen V” block.
“ICE is extremely important to the business,” said Duby. “It will be important to the business as we transition to EV (electric vehicles) at some point in the future.”
The remaining $8 million will be used “to invest in the EV future,” he added, “that really is going to help us start developing castings for the future.”
Duby was complimentary toward GM plant employees, past and present, for their role in making Friday’s announcement possible.
“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the men and women who walk through these gates every day and put in their hard work,” he said before also thanking GM retirees “that put us in the position that we’re at today.”
During an interview with The Crescent-News immediately after Friday’s announcement, Plant Manager Steve Hartwig said the investment would begin almost immediately and take a couple years to unfold. He said no new jobs would be created, although those at the plant would be retained.
The big share of the investment will help the company retool its production lines.
“That $47 million ... is for redoing some of our lines that we currently have and adding some equipment for that,” said Hartwig.
Employment at the plant totals about 500, and that will remain.
“It’s not anticipated that this is going to change the employment, but it’s going to retain some of the work when these generations (of blocks) go to the next generation, so I’m thankful for that,” he commented.
As for the new blocks, Hartwig said “they’re different shapes and sizes than what we have currently, so it offers a different variety of an engine for the future, but it’s still an eight-cylinder internal combustion engine.” Too, they will be more powerful, he indicated.
Earlier, he told those in attendance that “this event is a great way to kick off our 75th anniversary year (of the Defiance plant),” and complimented plant workers for establishing themselves in the area and raising families.
Keith Becker, president UAW Local 211, and Rob Egnor chairman of he union also offered comments during Friday’s event.
“Today’s announcement is in regard to the hard work people at the Defiance facility continue to do,” said Egnor, “and I thank you for what you do and what you continue to do. If it wasn’t for the people here today this event would not be possible.”
Becker echoed similar thoughts, thanking management and hourly team members, but especially the latter who, he said, continue “to build quality products and perform their tasks everyday.”
Also on hand for the event was Defiance Mayor Mike McCann as well as U.S. 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo.
Recalling the number of GM vehicles he has owned throughout the years, McCann called Friday a “great day” in Defiance,” and described GM and its workers as a “huge contributor to this community.”
Kaptur recalled congressional votes in 2008 — during difficult economic times nationally — when she joined the majority in supporting financial backing for GM. She noted that most of Ohio’s congressional delegation were opposed to the bailout.
She called GM “synonymous with America.”
