The Ohio General Assembly will return to work next week in Columbus, and when legislators get there, a number of key or controversial bills will be on the table.
One of the area’s state legislators who will help decide them is Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance, representing Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties along with the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
Legislators — who began their summer recess in late June — will return Tuesday, according to Riedel. They had planned to come back this week, but redistricting efforts in the Ohio Statehouse (see related story) delayed things.
“That’s the talk of the town right now,” he said during an interview Monday. “That’s why session was canceled this week. (House) Speaker (Bob) Cupp is just so dialed in right now on the legislative maps.”
The deadline for submitting those proposals passed earlier this week, Riedel added.
However, with the deadline expiring, lawmakers will return next week to Columbus to tackle a number of key bills, including:
• House Bill 400: Introduced on Aug. 24, the legislation would prevent schools from mandating masks to be worn in public schools, making it a parental decision.
“I support this one 100%,” said Riedel, who predicted its passage along party lines.
• House Bill 248: Introduced in April, the legislation would prohibit employers from mandating any type of vaccine for their employees. The matter is in the House Health Committee.
The legislation runs counter to President Joe Biden’s recent order requiring vaccines for employees in larger businesses.
“Even though I am not able to agree with the current version of 248, I am in total opposition with what Biden did with his edict,” said Riedel. “That’s total government overreach, and the State of Ohio needs to use all of its might and muscle to push back on the federal government.”
• House Bill 327 and House Bill 322: Introduced in May, the bills would prevent the teaching in public schools of critical race theory (CRT), a concept which suggests that racism is institutionalized in the country’s laws and policies. Both remain pending in the House State and Local Government Committee.
“I clearly understand that CRT is not being taught in Defiance County,” said Riedel. “I know it’s not. I’ve talked to the (school) administrators. They assured me it’s not happening. I look at this as more of a preemptive measure. ... I’m very confident we’ll pass one of those two bills before the end of the year.”
• Senate Bill 176: Passed by the Senate in June, the legislation would legalize sports gambling in Ohio. It has been referred to the House Finance Committee.
“It will get a high priority,” said Riedel. “I predict that it will get passed before the end of the year.”
A House Bill (61) which had been introduced in February and would have required “schools, state institutions of higher education and private colleges to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex” isn’t likely to be among the legislation considered by the General Assembly this year, Riedel indicated.
The bill’s provisions were attached to Senate Bill 187 (SB187), a measure that would allow “intercollegiate athletes to earn compensation for names.”
SB 187 had passed the Senate on June 16, but that was before the House made the above amendments that set off a political fight in Columbus. The Senate has not concurred with the changes.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the aforementioned intercollegiate athlete provisions, effectively bypassing HB 61.
The above legislative items aren’t the only things that the General Assembly will be handling this fall. Those introduced by Riedel also will be on the agenda, and include:
• House Joint Resolution 1: Introduced with Republican Rep. Riordan McClain of Upper Sandusky, the legislation proposes Ohio’s involvement in a national “Convention of States” that would seek constitutional amendments requiring term limits for federal lawmakers and other officeholders, a balanced budget requirement and restraints on the federal government where states’ sovereignty is concerned.
So far, 14 states have approved similar measures, with 34 (two-thirds) needed to hold the convention. According to Riedel, the resolutions — once adopted by each state — have no expiration date.
However, constitutional amendments would only become law if three-fourths of the states (38) approve them.
• House Bill 146: Introduced in February with Republican Rep. Susan Manchester of Waynesfield, the bill would eliminate the need for local governments to pay prevailing wages on projects over a certain dollar amount.
The legislation remains in the House Commerce and Labor Committee, with “some opposition to it from within the Republican Party, according to Riedel. Two previous attempts to pass a like-minded bill have failed.
• House Bill 337: Introduced in June with Republican Rep. Phil Plummer of Dayton, the legislation would award a one-time bonus of $1,000 for first responders employed in their positions before March 20, 2020 in recognition of their work in dealing with the coronavirus situation.
According to Riedel, the program would cost $83 million, but be funded with the $11 billion provided by the federal government for COVID-related expenses. The bill is in the House Finance Committee.
