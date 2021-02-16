The Boy Scouts of America’s Black Swamp Area Council is holding its annual Scouting for Food campaign from March 6-13.
The Scouts ask for the donations by placing a door hanger on your front door. The next week, they come back to pick up the donations and deliver them to their local food pantries. This gives you time to consider what canned items you want to donate.
If you do not receive a door hanger, but wish to contribute, you are encouraged to drop off a bag of canned goods to your local food pantry.
On March 6, Scouts will deliver the door hangers asking the residents to consider donating canned goods. Unfortunately, they cannot collect any food items other than unexpired canned goods.
This year, the Scouts also are asking community members to place their donation in a plastic grocery bag. The bag will be reused by the local food pantries.
On March 13, starting around 9 a.m., the Scouts will come back to pick up the bags of donated canned items.
For more information about the local Black Swamp Area Council, visit the website at www.BlackSwampBSA.org. For more information about Scouting, visit www.beascout.org or call the Boy Scout office at 419-422-4356.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.