HURON — Ohio 2nd District senator and U.S. 9th District candidate Theresa Gavarone has released her first set of local endorsements.

"During my time in elected office, I have cut income taxes, co-sponsored the Heartbeat Bill, protected our Second Amendment rights, and been a proud supporter of President Trump's agenda," she stated in a press release. "So, it should come as no surprise that I have, by far, the most local support in the race. Thank you to the first set of leaders for your valuable endorsement of this growing campaign."

Those mentioned include:

• Mark Wagoner, former state senator, state representative, Lucas County GOP chairman and current GOP state central committee member.

• Sandy Barber, former Fulton County GOP chairwoman and county auditor.

• Chuck Kurfess, former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

• Lynn Wachtmann, former state senator and state representative.

• Barbara Sears, former state representative.

• Rex Damschroder, former state representative.

• Lynn Olman, former state representative.

• Mike Marsh, former Wood County GOP chairman.

• Dee Talmage, current GOP state central committee member.

• Nathan Manning, current state senator.

Theresa Gavarone is the state senator for Ohio’s 2nd District, and is a small business owner and attorney. She announced in November that she would be running for the U.S. 9th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.

HURON,OH—Today, Ohio Senator and Candidate for Congress Theresa Gavarone released her second set of local endorsements for OH-09.

The list contains sheriffs, a county prosecutor and a former Ohio Attorney General.

“While many have called for “defunding the police” and a soft-on-crime approach, in the legislature I’ve fought to fund the police and hold criminals accountable,” Gavarone said. “These endorsements today prove that I am the one candidate in the race who takes “Law and Order” seriously and I will continue to do so in Congress. I am honored to have their endorsements.”

Those mentioned in the second rollout include:

Mark Wasylyshyn- Wood County Sheriff

Thomas Kochert- Williams County Sheriff

Roy Miller- Fulton County Sheriff

Paul Dobson- Wood County Prosecutor

Betty Montgomery- Former Ohio Attorney General

Theresa Gavarone is the State Senator for Ohio’s 2nd District, as well as a small business owner and attorney. She announced in November that she would be running for the 9th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood Counties.

