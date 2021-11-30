Republican State Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green has announced her intention to run for a redrawn federal congressional district long held by a Democrat.
Beginning in 2023, the U.S. 9th District seat that Gavarone will seek — held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur, 75, of Toledo since 1983 — will include Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties as well as Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties, and the northeast corner of Wood County.
Gavarone, 55, now represents Ohio's 2nd District in the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. This district includes most of Fulton County — including Archbold and Wauseon — as well as the western half of Lucas County and Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties.
"After a lot of thought and encouragement from my family and countless constituents, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Ohio's 9th Congressional District," Gavarone stated in a press release. "For the past four decades, Marcy Kaptur has occupied this seat in Congress, but has delivered nothing except runaway inflation driven by unprecedented government spending. Northwest and northern Ohio families need a representative who works for them, not for Nancy Pelosi and the radical left. I am running for Congress to deliver real, conservative results for families across the 9th District."
A small business owner and attorney, Gavarone was a state representative for Ohio's 3rd District and a Bowling Green City Council member before being appointed to the Ohio Senate in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Randy Gardner. He was appointed chancellor of the Ohio Department of Education.
As it stands, the 9th District includes parts of five counties that border Lake Erie — Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa.
But under redistricting measures approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly, the district slides further west, encompassing more rural counties to produce the requisite population amounts.
Kaptur has not been seriously challenged at the ballot box since defeating former Toledo TV news anchorman Frank Venner in 1984, even winning that race by 11 percentage points. No Republican opponent has come closer since then.
However, while the present 9th District has a strong Democrat presence, the reconstituted district is more evenly divided between Republican and Democratic voters.
The two seats will be on the ballot during the May 3 primary and decided in the November general election, with a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January at stake.
The redrawn districts represent quite a change for local voters.
Those in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties have been part of a U.S. 5th District dominated by Republicans for decades. Today, they are joined in the district by Paulding, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot counties as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
They are represented by Republican Bob Latta of Bowling Green.
Seven of those counties (Hancock, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot) — will remain in the 5th District in 2023, and join Crawford, Huron, Lorain and Seneca counties.
