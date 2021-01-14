GATE students
Photo courtesy of Grover Hill School

The third-grade Grover Hill Elementary Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) students used creative thinking to combine three ideas into one toy set. Jay Gabrio, Katelynn Hurd, Brenna Beining and Carter Noffsinger made the first Bubble Track Candy Castle ever. The students drew the design, wrote a slogan, and filmed an advertisement. Then they made their track and castle. The fifth-grade GATE students, Jensen Beining and Ashlyn Manz, created the car to help the third grade. They combined all their ideas to make the product. GATE teacher is Angela Klopfenstein.

Load comments