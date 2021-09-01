Defiance's Third Street, between Wayne and Jefferson avenues, has been closed for the past several days for a project by Ohio Gas Company. The Bryan-based firm is installing a new gas line. The above photo was taken Tuesday evening.
featured
Defiance's Third Street, between Wayne and Jefferson avenues, has been closed for the past several days for a project by Ohio Gas Company. The Bryan-based firm is installing a new gas line. The above photo was taken Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.