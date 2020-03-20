A live gas line that was believed to have been shut off was ruptured Thursday afternoon during the cleanup of the former SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township, but danger was averted as was any long-term impact on the project.
South Richland Fire Township Department was called to the scene as the lead first responding agency, along with Ohio Gas Company, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County’s hazmat team, Defiance Fire Department, Defiance police and the county EMA office.
Warrior Excavating was working at the site — abandoned several years ago after SK Hand Tool company declared bankruptcy — when a crew cut into a gas line around 3 p.m. Thursday with a chop saw, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. He said crews were told all the utilities to the site had been shut off.
No injuries resulted.
“An employee was cutting into one of those gas line pipes for removal,” explained Engel. “It was supposed to be shut off. Fortunately, there was no spark and no injury. They were very fortunate.”
Evacuation of the neighborhood was considered initially, according to Engel, but deemed unnecessary as Ohio Gas arrived and secured the line.
The site cleanup and factory removal project is expected to continue by Warrior Excavating, he indicated.
A southeast Ohio contractor from Jackson County, Warrior Excavating reached agreement with the county’s land bank last month to clean up the property — including building removal — in return for ownership of the property. The land bank acquired the property through a foreclosure action, based on the property’s unpaid property taxes.
The arrangement with Warrior allows a waiver of those taxes.
The contractor has removed much of the tree and vegetation growth that had sprung up around the old factory since it closed. The old factory’s windows facing Hopkins Street, many of which were broken out, also have been removed as part of the early cleanup effort.
A final agreement with Warrior Excavating has yet to be signed between the contractor and the land bank.
The land bank composed of two county commissioners, the county treasurer, the city’s planner and a representative from the private sector, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday to consider a performance bond for the contractor.
The meeting had been set before Thursday’s gas line rupture.
