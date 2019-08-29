gas leak photo

Local safety personnel briefly shut down Ohio 66 (North Clinton Street) in front of Defiance’s Menards store late Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak. A semi struck a pipe in the Dollar General parking lot around 5:15 p.m., causing a leak. The store was evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries resulted, while Ohio Gas Company responded to the scene and contained the pipe. In this photo, two Defiance police cars and a city fire engine completely block Ohio 66, which was closed at the north Menards entrance and Elliott Road a little further south. The road was closed for about 45 minutes before reopening around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

