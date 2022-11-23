STRYKER — The head of the four-county juvenile detention center near here is stepping down, but plans to stay on staff.
Melissa Garza, superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center (next to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Williams County), submitted a letter to the organization’s governing board requesting that she be allowed to return as a captain in the facility.
Her request was granted during a recent board meeting, according to one member, Dana Phipps, representing Defiance County commissioners.
He said the position will be posted internally and externally.
“If you are an internal employee and you feel that you might be interested I would encourage (you) to apply, put a resume in,” said Phipps. “It’s also going to be posted externally.”
He told The Crescent-News Tuesday that he wished to thank Garza for her time as superintendent, noting her leadership during the COVID situation, “which wasn’t easy on anybody.”
“Through all this I want to thank her for her dedication,” commented Phipps. “She was put in a tough position. ... I know there’s been some rough patches here and there. I think she’s done a pretty good job, and I want to commend her for taking the initiative in writing down in a notice that she would like to step down to where she excels.”
Garza had been an officer in the detention center before her promotion to superintendent.
While superintendent, she also had been convicted of an OVI-related offense following a traffic stop in Paulding County in October 2020. She pleaded guilty to being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was found guilty and fined.
Phipps said she was not forced by the board to step down.
An attempt Tuesday to contact Garza at the facility for comment was unsuccessful.
