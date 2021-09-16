Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel (left) swears in the city’s new finance director, Kevin Garringer, formerly the Henry County auditor. Garringer began his duties Monday, replacing Kelly O’Boyle who stepped down in July to take a job as the City of Rossford’s finance director.
