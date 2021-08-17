NAPOLEON — A new city finance director has been announced here, and it’s a familiar face in local financial matters.
The selection of Kevin Garringer — presently in his third term as Henry County’s auditor — was approved by Napoleon City Council following an executive session that started council’s regular meeting Monday night.
Council subsequently approved a motion appointing him finance director, then gave a first reading to a related ordinance, one of eight legislative items considered Monday. (For details about council’s other legislative matters, see related story below.)
The first reading of an ordinance appointing Garringer finance director was approved following a first reading, and will return for a second reading at council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
A committee composed of Maassel, Council President Joe Bialorucki and Council Member Lori Siclair was convened earlier this summer to preside over the finance director’s hiring process, first meeting in early July. This was necessitated following the resignation of Kelly O’Boyle, who left on July 16 to become the City of Rossford’s finance director.
Bialorucki commented during Monday’s meeting that he is “very confident” about Garringer’s selection,” noting his “leadership and what he does for the county,” where he has “proven himself.”
“You can’t go anywhere in town without seeing Kevin donating his time being part of the community,” Bialorucki added. “I can’t think of anybody better at this position.”
“Kevin was the most qualified candidate we had,” Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday. “... We’re very excited. We look forward to a really long-standing relationship between the finance director and the City of Napoleon.”
He said Garringer, who will start on Sept. 13, was chosen from among 12 applicants.
The city’s acting finance director — City Manager Joel Mazur — thanked Garringer for taking the position.
Garringer’s selection will present the Henry County Republican Party with the task of appointing a replacement in the auditor’s position.
First elected county auditor in 2010, Garringer is in the midst of his third, four-year term, which is due to expire at the end of 2022.
Later in Monday’s meeting, Mazur presented a brief financial update to council.
He noted, among other things, that the city’s general fund balance was down $200,000 from the previous month, but said this is due to a third pay period in July. He expects to “start building back up” soon.
In fact, the city’s income tax collections are up by 12.6% from 2020, according to Mazur.
He said this is at least partly due to a late tax filing date in 2020 (in July) and the city’s changed reciprocity tax — approved by council last year. This allowed the city to collect some tax from those who live in Napoleon and work in other communities with an income tax.
