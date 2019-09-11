ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) hosted Ohio Department of Higher Education chancellor Randy Gardner, and 81st House District rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, to the college’s Archbold campus Monday for a walking visit and discussion. During the hour-long visit, Gardner and Hoops met with the NSCC admissions and advising center teams, toured active classrooms and labs, and met with administrators, faculty, staff and students.
"It was an honor to host chancellor Randy Gardner and representative Jim Hoops today. We are NSCCProud to serve northwest Ohio residents. Our residents vote with their feet, and having an enrollment growth this fall means that our community is responding positively to our guided pathways and internships leading to better jobs locally," said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president.
"We really appreciate the chancellor's vision," continued Thomson. "He encouraged us to continue our partnerships with local employers, P-12/college partners, government and not-for-profit organizations. Together, we are making a difference in areas of real need, and we look forward to building upon our current successes."
Gardner will return to NSCC as the college’s 50th anniversary commencement speaker May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Area residents are welcome to help the college celebrate its contribution to northwest Ohio on commencement day. For more information about NSCC, visit NorthwestState.edu, or call 419-267-1320.
