ARCHBOLD — A structure fire near here Monday afternoon severely damaged a garage/outbuilding at a rural residence.
The German Township-Archbold Fire Department was called to 24274 Fulton County Road A around 5 p.m. Monday, about two miles southeast of Archbold on the Henry County line.
Ridgeville Township firefighters also were called for mutual aid and joined two other departments — Wauseon and Springfield Township (Stryker) — which provided equipment and manpower at the scene.
No injuries were believed to have occurred in the fire.
Firefighters appeared to be in a defensive mode around 5:45 p.m. Monday after the outbuilding was gutted. It rested between a house to the south and a larger barn to the north.
The property is owned by James and Heather Lloyd, according to the Fulton County Auditor’s Office website.
Further details were unavailable Monday.
