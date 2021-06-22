HAMLER — A residential fire near here Monday evening completely destroyed a garage, but the adjacent home — while damaged — was saved.
Hamler firefighters were summoned to 8-695 Henry County Road Y by the county’s 911 dispatch center at 6:22 p.m. Monday. When they and firefighters from Deshler and Leipsic began arriving, they found that a garage had been destroyed and the blaze was spreading to the house.
“The garage was completely down when we got here,” said Hamler Fire Chief Kevin Niemeyer. “The damage was mostly confined to the garage, then it got up into the attic.”
However, firefighters were able to stop the fire from advancing further, according to Niemeyer.
“Once we got on scene, got it knocked down, maybe within 15 minutes we had it knocked down,” he explained.
According to authorities, the occupant was able to exit the rental home without injury.
The north side of the one-story home was severely charred by fire, but was intact, while all three windows were damaged or broken out.
The back side of a Buick sedan sitting just east of the garage was heavily damaged. Niemeyer was not sure what was destroyed inside the garage, very little of which remained.
Personnel from the Leipsic and Deshler fire departments provided mutual aid for Hamler while the Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department assisted as did the Henry County South Ambulance District and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller City Fire Department had been called initially, but was soon canceled.
