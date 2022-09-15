Firefighters deploy during a fire Thursday evening on Defiance's Karnes Avenue. While the garage is still smoking in the background, the damaged siding of the house, which was saved, is visible to the right.
A residential fire on Defiance's Karnes Avenue severely damaged a garage Thursday evening, but firefighters were able to save the nearby home.
According to radio scanner traffic, city firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Karnes Avenue — on the east side of the street — for a garage that was reported to be fully involved. The first call went out at 10:26 p.m. Thursday.
While the garage appeared to have sustained heavy damage when observed around 11 p.m. Thursday, the adjacent house was saved. However, the home did sustain considerable damage to its siding.
Firefighters knocked the flames down quickly while a great deal of smoke continued to roll from the garage in the immediate aftermath.
Defiance police blocked off Karnes Avenue to give firefighters room to maneuver as they doused the house and garage with water. Firefighters hooked into a fire hydrant near the Rulf Street intersection, just north of the scene.
Firefighters from Highland Township, Noble Township and South Richland were called for automatic mutual aid, and Jewell fire Department was later put on standby.
Further details were unavailable late Thursday evening.
