karnes avenue fire photo

Firefighters deploy during a fire Thursday evening on Defiance's Karnes Avenue. While the garage is still smoking in the background, the damaged siding of the house, which was saved, is visible to the right.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A residential fire on Defiance's Karnes Avenue severely damaged a garage Thursday evening, but firefighters were able to save the nearby home.

Tags

Load comments